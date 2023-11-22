HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Charges have been filed against two suspects in the robbery of a gas station in Hubbard last month.

Steven Hill, of Saegertown, Pa., is charged with aggravated robbery, abduction, having weapons under disability, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, aggravated trespass, failure to comply and obstructing official business.

Dominique Hill, also of Saegertown, is charged with complicity to aggravated robbery, failure to comply and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Charges were filed in Girard Municipal Court on Monday.

According to a news release from Hubbard City Police Detective Sgt. Michael Banic, Steven Hill is already in custody in Erie, Pa. related to a robbery there on Oct. 2. Dominique Hill is not in custody and is believed to be in the Pittsburgh area.

Banic said help from Erie police led to charges in the local case.

The robbery in Hubbard happened at the Shell gas station on W. Liberty Street around 10:40 p.m. Oct. 3.

During the search for the suspects, police tried stopping a man getting into a car on a nearby road but reported that the driver had taken off. The car later stopped at a dead end of West Park Avenue, where the two people inside got out and ran away.

Officers searched for them at the time but were unable to find them.