YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Charges have been filed against a man for causing a fatal accident in May at the same time police were investigating a mass shooting just a couple of blocks away.

A warrant was filed Friday in municipal court charging Tyrone Chatman, 27, with aggravated vehicular homicide, a second degree felony; leaving the scene of an accident, a third degree felony; driving under suspension; and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of marijuana.

It is unclear when Chatman will be arraigned. Officer Morris Lee, the traffic investigator assigned to the case, said Chatman is currently in the Trumbull County jail on unrelated charges.

Chatman is charged with a crash about 2:20 a.m., May 23 that killed Charles Boerio, 27, at Salt Springs Road and Greenwood Avenue. Boerio was traveling west on Salt Springs Road when a Mercedes traveling east driven by Chatman went left of center and collided with his car, an accident report said. Boerio died at the scene.

At the time of the accident, police were on the scene of a shooting at the Torch Club in the 1200 block of Salt Springs Road that killed two people and wounded three others. Police have yet to make an arrest in that case.

After the accident, police received a 911 call that one of the drivers ran north down Greenwood Avenue towards Waverly Avenue. Officers searched the area and found Chatman there, Lee said.

Lee said Chatman was coming from the Torch Club when he collided with Boerio’s car.

There was initially confusion as to whether Boerio was a victim of the shooting, but once he was examined by investigators with the coroner’s office, it was determined his injuries were a result of the accident.

Lee said it took so long to file charges because evidence was sent to the Ohio State Highway Patrol lab in Columbus and he wait for those results to come back before he could file charges.

Police are also awaiting test results for the Torch Club shooting before deciding what charges, if any, should be filed.