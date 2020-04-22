Charges filed in connection to large gathering in Warren

The charges have been filed against 23 people in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Charges have been filed against 23 people in Warren for taking part in a large gathering earlier this month, which violated Ohio’s stay at home order.

More than 100 people gathered April 11 for a vigil on Kenmore Avenue to remember Darryl Van Jackson, who was murdered.

Police were called to the area on reports about the large crowd and that they were yelling and fighting.

It took some time, but officers were able to get the group to disperse.

The event drew the ire of Mayor Doug Franklin who said that the actions of the crowd put his officers and others at risk and promised that charges would follow.

Investigators used videos and photos on social media and from the officers‘ cameras to identify the suspects.

No court date has been set for those charged.