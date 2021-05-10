Charges filed in connection to February pedestrian accident in Weathersfield

A warrant was issued for Chaileen McGarry on charges of aggravated vehicular assault and two counts of OVI

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Liberty woman is now facing charges stemming from a February accident in Weathersfield.

A warrant was issued for Chaileen McGarry on charges of aggravated vehicular assault and two counts of OVI.

According to a criminal complaint, McGarry hit Kyle Saunders with her car while she was under the influence of alcohol, causing serious injuries to Saunders.

The accident happened on Deforest Road.

According to a report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, McGarry told troopers she started to drive away after Saunders got out of the car. She went on to say he started running after her but that she didn’t see him until it was too late.