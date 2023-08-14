MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – Police identified the suspect who led them on a chase on a dirt bike through Masury and Hubbard Township as a 15-year-old boy without a driver’s license.

Police say they first encountered the suspect around 7:15 p.m. Aug. 1 in the area of Standard Avenue and Chestnut Street. Police said he was on a red Honda dirt bike traveling about 20 miles per hour in the roadway.

According to a police report, an officer attempted to pull the driver over for riding in the roadway, noting that there have been numerous complaints in the area of dirt bikes and ATVs riding on the roadways.

Police said the driver would not stop, however, going through a stop sign on Chestnut Ridge Road, through Watson’s tow yard on Hubbard Masury Road and into a yard and down a dirt trail. Officers then lost sight of the dirt bike.

Police said the driver was wearing a helmet, a gray shirt with an orange logo on the back, jeans and light blue Crocs. They posted a photo of the driver on Facebook in an attempt to identify him.

Later that night, a woman called to report that she believed the driver was her son, saying people were sending her the Facebook post.

Police said the suspect, who lives in the city of Hubbard, was wearing the same clothing that he had on during the pursuit. The suspect told police that he didn’t stop because the officer scared him, according to the report.

Charges of failure to comply, no driver’s license, operating an ATV on the roadway, speeding and other traffic violations were filed against the teenager.

Police said they were informed by Hubbard police that the suspect previously fled from them as well, but charges weren’t filed at that time.