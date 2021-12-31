Charges filed against driver in fatal Sharon crash

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Criminal charges have been filed related to a fatal crash in Sharon last month.

Michael Salsgiver, Jr., 23, of Sharon, is charged with homicide and aggravated assault by vehicle and accidents involving death or injury by a person not properly licensed.

According to Sharon police Capt. Mark Hynes, Salsgiver was involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Connelly Boulevard and Spencer Avenue on November 5.

About a month after the crash, Michael Davies, 43, of Greenville, passed away from his injuries that resulted from the crash.

According to a criminal complaint, Salsgiver’s license was suspended at the time of the crash. The complaint alleges that Salsgiver failed to stop at a red light before the vehicle he was driving collided with the vehicle driven by Davies.

Davies was thrown from the vehicle.

A passenger was also injured, reports say.

The Sharon Police Department was assisted in this investigation by the Sharon Fire Department, Mercer County District Attorney’s Office and Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office