YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Charges against a Youngstown man in a felonious assault case have been dismissed and will be filed against a relative instead.

Javon Mixon, 25, was charged with felonious assault after an incident where a car with a baby inside was hit by gunfire.

“Based on evidence that we had from officers at the scene and evidence that was recovered in addition to evidence obtained by our investigators, we developed probable cause to arrest Javon. That evidence was brought to the prosecutor who also felt there was probable cause and they issued the arrest warrant,” said Youngstown Police Captain Jason Simon.

However, soon after his arrest, family members began calling YPD and First News claiming officers arrested the wrong person.

First News did some digging and contacted YPD with some concerns after speaking with family members and reviewing reports.

Simon has confirmed that after further investigation, the charges against Javon have been dismissed. Court records show that on June 5, Youngstown City Prosecutor Kathy Thompson moved to dismiss the charges. That motion was granted by Judge Renee DiSalvo.

“Javon Mixon is a wonderful young man who works hard, he’d never harm a child, especially when he has four of his own. This situation has put a toll on him and his family and we just want justice to be served and for our police officers to protect us instead of slandering us and putting out false information before fully investigating. The justice system is so messed up and I pray everything is resolved quickly,” said Javon’s sister, Marshayla Walker.

“Probable cause is the minimal standard for arrest, which is what we had. After new information came to light, it was determined that Javon was not involved in the manner of the initial arrest,” said Capt. Simon.

Simon says charges are being filed against a family member of Javon.

“We investigate cases and go where the evidence leads us. The evidence pointed us to Javon, and as we investigated further, later the evidence pointed us to [the family member.] It’s important to make sure the right person is in jail,” Simon said.

Simon says that charges of felonious assault are now being filed against the suspect.