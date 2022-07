This photo is from an unrelated arrest in June of 2022.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office have filed a charge against a Warren man in connection to a fire in the city last month.



Allen Grossbeck, 32, is facing a felony aggravated arson charge.



According to a spokesman with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the charge stems from the investigation into a vacant house fire on Austin Avenue on June 26.

A warrant for Grossbeck’s arrest was issued on Thursday.