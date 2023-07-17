YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Meridian Healthcare is looking for workers to fill several positions.

The company held a job fair Monday and conducted on-site interviews. Company leaders say the hiring process can take anywhere between one to two weeks.

They are looking to hire RNs, LPNs, and several other positions in the medical field.

“Expanding our needs and just changing the way we’re treating the patients. As community needs are changing, it’s just created some new positions for us,” said Mark Gallagher, executive director of the South Side campus.

Meridian Healthcare will host another job fair this Friday from 8:30 am-12:30 p.m.

Meridian Healthcare is a behavioral and primary healthcare organization.