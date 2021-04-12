Changes coming to Ohio Turnpike

The turnpike director discussed getting rid of toll gates and going cashless with "open road tolling plazas"

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Changes are coming soon to the Ohio Turnpike.

In the last few hours, the turnpike director spoke at a breakfast in Newton Falls. He discussed getting rid of toll gates and going cashless with “open road tolling plazas.”

They’re also planning another change for the near future.

“If you are traveling from Pa. to Cleveland, when you enter Ohio and go through our new open tolling plazas, you will pay a flat fee and that will cover back and forth so when you go back into Cleveland from Pa. heading east, you will not have to pay that toll again.

They think it will make the system more efficient since most people around here are crossing the state line then coming back.