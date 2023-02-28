(WKBN) – A Valley doctor who was caught up in a kickback scheme involving two other physicians is expected to change his not-guilty plea.

Samir Wahib is accused of conspiring with Joni Banby and Michelle Kapon to take money in exchange for arranging for tests for sexually transmitted diseases through federal healthcare programs.

The indictment in the 2021 case said that Kapon and Canby sent their specimens to Wahib to be tested and received payments of $15 to $20 per specimen from Wahib. Wahib allegedly then billed and was paid by the federal government for this testing.

The scheme lasted from March 2014 to January 2017, the court documents said.

The doctors practiced in Youngstown and surrounding areas.

Wahib is scheduled for a change of plea hearing on June 7.

Canby pleaded guilty in November 2021 to conspiracy to solicit, receive, offer and pay kickbacks in connection with a federal health care program and receipt of kickbacks in connection with a federal health care program. Her sentencing is set for May.

Kapon pleaded guilty in February 2021 to conspiracy to solicit, receive, offer and pay kickbacks in connection with a federal health care program and receipt kickbacks in connection with a federal health care program. She will also be sentenced in May.