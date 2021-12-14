Chaney-St. Vincent-St. Mary highlights tonight’s schedule

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Adobe Stock

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Here’s a glimpse at tonight’s boys’ basketball games to watch around the area in Ohio.

Lake (2-2) at Boardman (3-1)
…The Blue Streaks opened the 2021-22 season with a tough slate of games against Canton McKinley, Jackson and Green. Lake went 1-2 with their victory coming in their opener versus the Bulldogs (44-39).

Boardman began the season 3-0 before falling to Chaney at the United Way Classic this past Saturday, 45-29. Trey DePietro is off to a solid start leading the team in scoring by averaging 14 points per game.

St. Vincent-St. Mary (1-2) at Chaney (5-1)
…On Saturday, Sencire Harris (Illinois recruit) led the Irish with 18 points in their 49-26 win over Moeller. Ten days ago, St. Vincent-St. Mary played on ESPN against Sierra Canyon and Bronny James from the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.

The Cowboys avenged their lone loss to Boardman (50-49) with their 45-29 victory over the Spartans on Saturday at the United Way Classic.

Last year, SVSM defeated Chaney – 75-52.

Canfield (4-1) at Ursuline (2-2)
…Canfield topped Marlington (56-51) and Mooney (60-56) en route to their 4-0 start before falling this past Sunday to Louisville, 63-59, in Cleveland.

The Irish won back-to-back games against Fitch (58-48) and Lakeview (75-36). Their two losses have been decided by a combined 10 points this year.

Cardinal Mooney at Warren Harding (1-3)
…Harding’s 1-3 record is very deceiving. The Raiders have opened with a tough stretch but could’ve earned another win within their first four.

Mooney got out the gates to a 3-0 start before falling by 5 to Fitch (51-46) and 4 to Canfield (60-56).

Howland (3-1) at Warren JFK (0-0)
…The Eagles begin the 2021-22 season with a matchup against rival-Howland at home. JFK will play four games within the next 7 days (Howland, Mogadore on Friday, at St. Thomas Aquinas on Sunday, Bristol next Tuesday).

The Tigers dropped their first contest of the season on Friday at Chaney (55-35). Senior Anthony Massucci has scored in double-figures in each game this season including a 32-point performance against Poland in the opener.

Others – Pymatuning Valley at Badger, Memorial at Brookfield, Louisville at Fitch, Sebring at Springfield, Bristol at Windham

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com