Chaney High School Basketball Schedules

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Chaney High School basketball games:
2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 26 – at Fitch
Nov. 27 – at High School Hoops Showcase
Dec. 3 – Boardman
Dec. 7 – Harding
Dec. 10 – Howland
Dec. 11 – United Way Classic (at Poland)
Dec. 13 – at Boardman
Dec. 14 – St. Vincent-St. Mary
Dec. 17 – CVCA
Dec. 20 – at Medina
Jan. 4 – at Cardinal Mooney
Jan. 7 – at Ursuline
Jan. 11 – East
Jan. 14 – Cardinal mooney
Jan. 15 – Mentor
Jan. 21 – at Canfield
Jan. 25 – Fitch
Jan. 29 – at Harding
Feb. 1 – Ursuline
Feb. 4 – at Grand River Academy
Feb. 11 – at East
Feb. 15 – Poland
2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 19 – at Warren JFK
Nov. 27 – Campbell Memorial
Nov. 29 – at Wellsville
Dec. 1 – at Lordstown
Dec. 4 – Fitch
Dec. 8 – at Shaw
Dec. 11 – Harding
Dec. 16 – at Heartland Christian
Dec. 18 – Howland
Dec. 30 – Hubbard
Jan. 5 – East
Jan. 8 – Cardinal Mooney
Jan. 12 – Heartland Christian
Jan. 15 – at Canfield
Jan. 17 – at Ursuline
Jan. 19 – at Boardman
Jan. 22 – at Ravenna
Jan. 26 – Ursuline
Jan. 29 – Niles
Feb. 2 – at Cardinal Mooney
Feb. 5 – at East
Feb. 7 – Leetonia
Chaney High School
Nickname: The Cowboys
Colors: Red and Gray
School address: 731 S Hazelwood Ave, Youngstown, OH 44509
