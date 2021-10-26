Chaney High School Basketball Schedules

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Chaney High School basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 26 – at Fitch

Nov. 27 – at High School Hoops Showcase

Dec. 3 – Boardman

Dec. 7 – Harding

Dec. 10 – Howland

Dec. 11 – United Way Classic (at Poland)

Dec. 13 – at Boardman

Dec. 14 – St. Vincent-St. Mary

Dec. 17 – CVCA

Dec. 20 – at Medina

Jan. 4 – at Cardinal Mooney

Jan. 7 – at Ursuline

Jan. 11 – East

Jan. 14 – Cardinal mooney

Jan. 15 – Mentor

Jan. 21 – at Canfield

Jan. 25 – Fitch

Jan. 29 – at Harding

Feb. 1 – Ursuline

Feb. 4 – at Grand River Academy

Feb. 11 – at East

Feb. 15 – Poland

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 19 – at Warren JFK

Nov. 27 – Campbell Memorial

Nov. 29 – at Wellsville

Dec. 1 – at Lordstown

Dec. 4 – Fitch

Dec. 8 – at Shaw

Dec. 11 – Harding

Dec. 16 – at Heartland Christian

Dec. 18 – Howland

Dec. 30 – Hubbard

Jan. 5 – East

Jan. 8 – Cardinal Mooney

Jan. 12 – Heartland Christian

Jan. 15 – at Canfield

Jan. 17 – at Ursuline

Jan. 19 – at Boardman

Jan. 22 – at Ravenna

Jan. 26 – Ursuline

Jan. 29 – Niles

Feb. 2 – at Cardinal Mooney

Feb. 5 – at East

Feb. 7 – Leetonia

Chaney High School

Nickname: The Cowboys

Colors: Red and Gray

School address: 731 S Hazelwood Ave, Youngstown, OH 44509

