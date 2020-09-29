Champion Twp. police officer pleads guilty to over a dozen charges

Robert Koehler was placed on unpaid administrative leave from their police department

CHAMPION TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A Champion Township police officer facing over a dozen charges pleaded guilty Tuesday morning.

Robert Koehler was charged with 16 felony counts of unauthorized use of property, including computer, cable or telecommunications property.

Koehler will be booked and released from jail on a personal bond. He’ll also undergo a pre-sentence investigation.

Prosecutors said between 2015 and 2017, Koehler used Ohio’s Law Enforcement Gateway (OLEG) at least 16 times for private reasons.

“That is prohibited by law. It is a system where law enforcement officers can access personal information and is to be used specifically for criminal investigations. It cannot be used privately,” said Trumbull County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Becker.

Champion Township Police Chief Jeffery White said the Attorney General’s Office first contacted him about the accusations last year. After White said he found evidence himself, he sought help on the investigation from BCI.

Koehler was placed on unpaid administrative leave from their department, which he’s been a part of for 34 years. He was also the police chief in West Farmington and Craig Beach, according to the departments’ websites.