Champion Student Athlete of the Week eyeing third-straight softball title as leader of the Golden Flashes

Emma Gumont is this week's Student Athlete of the Week as Champion looks for another state title

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – “There [are] always younger girls looking up to everyone and I like to be that person,” says Champion senior Emma Gumont.

She has been just that for the Golden Flashes in her time with the program. Two softball seasons, two state championships. But now a new challenge for the senior, helping a young team learn fast as Gumont looks for her third state title.

“They haven’t felt that fire yet,” Gumont said. “We really, really want them to find it. If no one else is giving 100% effort, at least if I am, everyone feeds. When you see one person do it, everyone just feeds off you.”

Gumont is a three-sport athlete — an all-district soccer player in the fall, all-conference basketball player in the winter and, of course, all-conference in softball as well. She says being a well versatile athlete helps her in each sport.

“I learn new skills in every single sport that I carry along to [everything],” Gumont said. “So I think being a multi-sport athlete, I learn different tactics from my teammates and different ways to play the game. It is really helpful.”

The senior does it in the classroom as well. Posting a 3.52 GPA while participating in Student Council, Student-Athlete Leadership Council and Champion Teens Care, just to name a few.

“I always put my academics first,” Gumont said. “Even when we have late games. Saturday we had a doubleheader and we didn’t get home late but still have to make time for academics.”

Gumont said she would love to finish her softball career with another state crown, not just for her, but for the Champion community.

“Oh, it would be amazing,” Gumont said. “Us softball girls were at Sparkle the other day and these older people said we love watching you play, you bring us so much joy. The community is so supportive. It is just a great feeling to be a part of.”