Champion softball team honored for winning 9th state title, Cafaro Co. donates $10,000 to school

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – “Champions of Champion” is what the Champion softball team is being called after winning their third-straight state title.

On Monday, the team was honored at the Eastwood Mall in Niles.

“It’s very cool. It’s just so awesome. I’m so excited to be here again. I was so excited to be back there again. It was just awesome,” said sophomore Cassidy Shaffer, designated hitter.

Joe Bell of the Cafaro Company said not only are they honoring the team, but making a donation to the school as well.

“We wanted to honor the team, the coaches and make a little donation. The Cafaro Foundation donated $10,000 to Champion High School for whatever needs they may have,” Bell said.

Head coach Cheryl Weaver told the crowd of people on Monday about some of the team’s accomplishments from not just this past season, but all three championship seasons.

Some of those include a three-year record of 93 wins and 4 losses, scoring 986 runs and only allowing 88 runs in that same three-year span.

Plus, they now tie with Akron Springfield for the most softball championships in the state, with nine total.

When asked if this was starting to become a normal thing now, Weaver said…

“That’s what people say but there’s nothing normal about it. This is one of the most exciting things. You become lost for words for it,” she said.

Weaver said the support is being felt from all across the community, not just Champion.

“Niles had a big sign, the Nissan dealer,” Weaver said. “It’s Trumbull County. We feel Trumbull County should be very proud for all the championships Trumbull County has. It’s good for everyone.”

Now that the team has made it for three straight years, what about a fourth?

“I’m keeping my fingers crossed. I’m thinking we have a pretty good chance next year. But just hard work and I know we all work hard,” Shaffer said.