Champion science teacher to be presented with environmental educator award

Dave Murduck will be presented the award on Wednesday at 2:45 p.m.

CHAMPION, Ohio (WYTV) – A science teacher at Champion Local Schools is to be presented the Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Dave Murduck will be presented the award on Wednesday at 2:45 p.m.

The Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators is presented to an individual who is recognized for their exemplary efforts in promoting environmental education in K–12 classroom settings, as well as engaging community organizations to create a more sustainable future.

A release says Murduck goes above and beyond inside and outside of the classroom

With the help of the Champion community, he has established an outdoor learning area for Champion students.

Besides planting thousands of native wetland plants on the site to restore habitat, Chimney Swift towers and Purple Martin nest boxes have been provided to support migratory birds. A new partially enclosed pavilion with handicap accessible trails is planned.

The presentation will begin with a tour of the outdoor learning area followed by the award ceremony. Masks will be required.