Champion science teacher earns award turning wetland into classroom

CHAMPION, Ohio (WYTV) – A teacher in Champion is being honored for his work with the environment, using land behind the school to teach students with hands-on lessons.

That land behind Champion schools is a wetland, an area used to help collect water. Science teacher David Murduck decided to use it to help teach his students.

Using grant money, he helped build upon the land.

“We tried to come up with ideas for this land that we have, which is several acres of land,” Murduck said. “We’ve planted over 6,000 native wetland flowering plants around the stormwater basin.”

There are about a dozen bird homes and chimney swift nest boxes, which were built after they tore down the chimneys at the elementary school, giving birds another home.

“The things that we have here kind of supports the things we do in the classroom related to the outdoor environment,” Murduck said.

By raising Monarch caterpillars in the classroom and studying four honey bee hives near the area, Murduck is trying to get kids to think deeper about nature.

“A lot of times, they just go through and they don’t think about where honey comes from, or they don’t think about how we get fruits from pollinators,” Murduck said.

Because of Murduck’s success, the EPA took notice and awarded him the Presidental Innovation Award for Environmental Educators.

Kurt Thiede, EPA administrator for Region 5, said earning the award wasn’t easy. Murduck was facing competition from around the country.

“His application rose to the top,” Thiede said.

Superintendent John Grabowski said Murduck’s accolades are well deserved.

“Truly, Mr. Murduck is our champion of the environment,” he said.

The next phase of the project is to add a pavilion so students can do research year round.