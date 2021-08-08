Champion school board responds to union in contract negotiation

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Negotiations that have started back in May for Champion Local Schools have stalled, with the board’s final offer to the teacher’s union announced on Facebook Friday, Aug. 6.

The union thought the board may have breached an agreement since the offer wasn’t presented through a federal mediator.

The board sent their final offer to the federal mediator to be relayed to the union Friday. The mediator was requested because no progress was being made in negotiations.

Their collective bargaining agreement states that once started, federal mediation should continue until he teacher’s contract expires. Champion’s contract expired June 30.

This exempted the board from sending their final offer through the mediator. Board representative James Scher also said the union posted on social media that the board was no longer negotiating, prompting public release of the offer.

The full contract offer is available below.

Union spokesperson James Sheldon said teachers aren’t just looking for money – they also want the same planning period across all schools in the district. This would make all teachers available to students at the same time of day.

“The teachers’ working conditions are going to be the students learning conditions and we want to provide the best learning conditions for our students. And one way we can do that is making ourselves available to the parents, to the students to address any needs that they have,” Sheldon said.

Scher’s full statement on behalf of the Champion board of education is below: