CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) — Members of the Champion Police and Fire departments took time out to help students as they get ready to go back to school.

On Saturday, the departments held their annual Fill A Cruiser and Truck event at both Dollar General locations in Champion.

Police and fire crews collected school supplies from shoppers and the public throughout the day with the intention to fill up both vehicles.

Several bags were filled with the needed supplies. The Champion Christian Church will distribute the items.