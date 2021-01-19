Champion officer loses police license, receives sentence for improper use of database

Prosecutors said Robert Koehler used a law enforcement database 16 times for personal reasons

(WYTV) – A long-time police officer in Trumbull County who admitted to improperly using a law enforcement database will spend two years on probation.

As part of his sentence, Robert Koehler will also have to do 100 hours of community service and permanently surrender his peace officer certification.

Koehler pleaded guilty to 16 felony counts of unauthorized use of property in September.

Prosecutors have said between 2015 and 2017 Koehler used Ohio’s Law Enforcement Gateway (OLEG) at least 16 times for private reasons using his police credentials.

Judge Andrew Logan told Koehler in court he opted against incarceration because Koehler won’t be able to commit this crime again and Koehler already lost his career, which was important to him.

“He immediately admitted his guilty. It was a foolish act, and he stands ready to accept his face,” said Gary Rich, Koehler’s attorney.

Koehler had served as a Champion police officer for more than 30 years. He was also chief at both Craig Beach and West Farmington police departments.