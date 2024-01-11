WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury has returned a rape indictment against a Champion man.

David Varner, 46, is charged with two counts of first-degree rape, attempted rape with specification and two counts of third-degree gross sexual imposition, according to the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

Charges were filed last week against Varner for crimes that happened on Christmas Eve and Christmas morning involving an 8-year-old girl.

Varner’s case was assigned to Judge Sean O’Brien, but he was arraigned Thursday morning before Judge Ronald J. Rice, who set a $100,000 bond, according to the prosecutor’s office. The judge also issued a no-contact order with the victim.

Varner’s next pre-trial will be Jan. 17.

The felonies carry a possible life sentence.