CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – A Champion man is facing a rape charge, accused of sexually assaulting a young girl.

The charge against David Varner, 46, was filed last week in Warren Municipal Court.

According to police, the crime involved an 8-year-old victim who knew the suspect. They were contacted by the girl’s mother and an investigation led to charges against Varner.

Police said the crimes happened on Christmas Eve and Christmas morning.

Varner was being held without bond in the Trumbull County Jail, with court hearings scheduled for Monday and Thursday, according to court records. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.