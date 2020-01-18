Champion high schooler killed in Lawrence County car crash

WAMPUM, Pa. (WYTV) – A Champion student was killed in a car crash in Pennsylvania Friday morning.

Savannah Smith, 18, of Warren, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It happened on State Route 288 at the intersection with State Route 18 in Wampum, Lawrence County around 8:45 a.m.

Pennsylvania State Police said Smith didn’t come to a complete stop and continued onto SR 18, crossing both lanes of traffic in front of another vehicle. They said that vehicle hit Smith’s car.

Smith was a senior at Champion High School.

Superintendent John Grabowski issued the following statement Friday night:

“We were notified earlier today that a Champion High School student was involved in a car accident. Sadly, the student did not survive the accident. Our deepest condolences go out to all family, friends and community members who have been touched by this tragic loss. No words can describe the sadness that we all feel over this tragedy. We have enacted our crisis management plan and will have grief counselors in all buildings starting Tuesday to support our students and staff as long as they are needed. We ask everyone to keep the family in your thoughts through this difficult time.”