Champion High School Basketball Schedules

WARREN, Ohio – Below are the schedules for the Champion High School basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 27 – at Lakeview

Dec. 1 – at Maplewood

Dec. 3 – Niles

Dec. 7 – at Warren JFK

Dec. 10 – at Pymatuning Valley

Dec. 14 – at Newton Falls

Dec. 17 – at Crestview

Dec. 21 – Garrettsville Garfield

Dec. 28 – Badger

Dec. 30 – Windham

Jan. 4 – Campbell Memorial

Jan. 7 – Brookfield

Jan. 11 – at LaBrae

Jan. 14 – Liberty

Jan. 15 – at Bristol

Jan. 21 – Newton Falls

Jan. 25 – Crestview

Jan. 28 – at Garrettsville Garfield

Feb. 1 – at Campbell Memorial

Feb. 4 – at Brookfield

Feb. 8 – LaBrae

Feb. 11 – at Liberty

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 27 – at Lakeview

Nov. 29 – at Niles

Dec. 6 – Warren JFK

Dec. 9 – at Newton Falls

Dec. 13 – at Crestview

Dec. 16 – Garrettsville Garfield

Dec. 20 – Campbell Memorial

Dec. 22 – at Howland’s Toni Ross Tournament

Dec. 23 – at Howland’s Toni Ross Tournament

Jan. 3 – Brookfield

Jan. 6 – at LaBrae

Jan. 10 – Liberty

Jan. 13 – Newton Falls

Jan. 15 – at Bristol

Jan. 18 – Poland

Jan. 20 – Crestview

Jan. 24 – at Garrettsville Garfield

Jan. 27 – at Campbell Memorial

Jan. 31 – at Brookfield

Feb. 3 – LaBrae

Feb. 7 – at Liberty

Feb. 12 – Waterloo

Champion High School

Nickname: The Golden Flashes

Colors: Purple and Gold

School address:- 5976 Mahoning Ave, Warren, OH 44483

