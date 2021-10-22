Champion High School Basketball Schedules

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Champion High School basketball games:
2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 27 – at Lakeview
Dec. 1 – at Maplewood
Dec. 3 – Niles
Dec. 7 – at Warren JFK
Dec. 10 – at Pymatuning Valley
Dec. 14 – at Newton Falls
Dec. 17 – at Crestview
Dec. 21 – Garrettsville Garfield
Dec. 28 – Badger
Dec. 30 – Windham
Jan. 4 – Campbell Memorial
Jan. 7 – Brookfield
Jan. 11 – at LaBrae
Jan. 14 – Liberty
Jan. 15 – at Bristol
Jan. 21 – Newton Falls
Jan. 25 – Crestview
Jan. 28 – at Garrettsville Garfield
Feb. 1 – at Campbell Memorial
Feb. 4 – at Brookfield
Feb. 8 – LaBrae
Feb. 11 – at Liberty
2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 27 – at Lakeview
Nov. 29 – at Niles
Dec. 6 – Warren JFK
Dec. 9 – at Newton Falls
Dec. 13 – at Crestview
Dec. 16 – Garrettsville Garfield
Dec. 20 – Campbell Memorial
Dec. 22 – at Howland’s Toni Ross Tournament
Dec. 23 – at Howland’s Toni Ross Tournament
Jan. 3 – Brookfield
Jan. 6 – at LaBrae
Jan. 10 – Liberty
Jan. 13 – Newton Falls
Jan. 15 – at Bristol
Jan. 18 – Poland
Jan. 20 – Crestview
Jan. 24 – at Garrettsville Garfield
Jan. 27 – at Campbell Memorial
Jan. 31 – at Brookfield
Feb. 3 – LaBrae
Feb. 7 – at Liberty
Feb. 12 – Waterloo
Champion High School
Nickname: The Golden Flashes
Colors: Purple and Gold
School address:- 5976 Mahoning Ave, Warren, OH 44483
