Champion Fire Dept. recommending no ambulance transport in some cases

CHAMPION, Ohio (WYTV) – The Champion Fire Department recently posted on its Facebook page recommending people not be taken to the emergency room, depending on their symptoms.

The post reads, in part, “Please understand that there may be times where we respond to you in your time of need, and after evaluating you or your loved one, our staff may recommend that you not be transported to the local ED for your own safety.”

The Champion Fire Department wanted people to know the resources in emergency rooms are thin right now, and sometimes they can recommend simple treatments at home until you can see your family doctor.