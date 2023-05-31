CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion Fire Chief Tom Dempsey says the township fire department is in desperate need of firefighters.

Dempsey is looking to fill one full-time position and a handful of part-time positions.

Currently, the department has six full-time members. Dempsey says of the 19 part-time firefighters on the roster, only eight or nine are active members.

“Seventy percent of our shifts we’re running short-staffed. The call volume isn’t stopping and we still have a responsibility to our residents, you know? When the bell goes off, we have a duty to act and unfortunately, it’s causing burnout in our members,” Dempsey said.

Anyone interested in applying can call or stop by the fire station, reach out to the department on Facebook or head to the township’s website.