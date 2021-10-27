Champion Fire Department asking for voters’ help to keep up current operations

(WKBN) – The Champion Fire Department is turning to the voters to provide and maintain fire and EMS protection.

Voters in Champion will decide on an additional 0.95 mills continual levy.

It will cost the owner of a $100,000 home an extra $33.25 a year and will generate $179,314 for the department each year.

Officials at the fire department say the money will be used to keep up current operations.

“It’s very critical we provide two full-time paramedics and then two part-timers that are either EMT or paramedic certified. We have two ALS ambulances that we staff and respond to calls with. This could affect either staffing levels or keeping our equipment up to date to try and provide the best level of service we can to the Champion residents,” said firefighter Austin Gebhardt.

Gebhardt says if the levy fails, the department would have to operate in the red.