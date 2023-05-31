CHAMPION TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — The Champion Township Fire Department is among the growing list of local fire departments that have added a woman to its full-time roster for the first time.

Amerissa Minor is the first female to be hired full-time in the department’s 95-year history. The department has had a handful of women work part-time, but never as a career member.

Minor started as a part-time firefighter last May while she was finishing school. After she became a paramedic, a full-time position became available, so she applied.

She started working as a full-time firefighter ten months ago and says “it feels really good” to be a trailblazer in the township.

“There’s still a lot to learn in this line of work, there’s always going to be more learning. There’s a lot of people here that are willing to work with me and they’re always showing me new stuff,” Minor said. “I’ve enjoyed it and I’ve gained more confidence as a firefighter.”

Champion Fire Chief Tom Dempsey says Minor has an amazing work ethic and is a great fit for the department.