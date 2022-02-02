Champion building roof collapses with 4 people inside

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Four people were inside a building when its roof collapsed in Champion.

According to Champion Fire Chief Tom Dempsey, firefighters responded to a partial roof collapse at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A demolition company was doing asbestos removal in an abandoned building next to Ohio Star Forge. Four members of that demolition company were in man lifts when the roof collapsed, according to Dempsey.

The crew members were tucked under the basket when the roof came down.

One man was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The three others refused treatment at the scene.

