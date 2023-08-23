JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Kayakers and canoeists are dusting off their paddles in Mercer County for the second year in a row.

The Lake to Lake Paddle Challenge returns to Mercer County Saturday.

The event, put on by Visit Mercer County, PA, is a way to showcase the Shenango River’s beauty. Organizers say it started with the idea of tying all of Mercer County together with one central event.

The timed paddle challenge will be held on the Class 1, Shenango River Water Trail. Competitors have the choice between two races: The 30 Mile Challenge Competitive Class or the Adventure Class 15 Mile Challenge.

The 30 Mile Challenge Competitive Class has three Singles Divisions and one Tandem Division. Prizes range from $500 to $200. The race starts at 9 a.m. at Pymatuning State Park and finishes at the NorthStar Marina on the Shenango River Lake.

The 15 Mile Challenge has two divisions: Single and tandem adventure. The top ten overall finishers will receive a medal and $50. This race starts at 11 a.m. at the Kidd’s Mill Covered Bridge and also finishes at the NorthStar Marina.

The night before, the Pymatuning Dam will release water to make sure the Shenango River is at perfect paddling levels. The money raised for the event goes right back to the river.

“It goes to the Shenango River Watchers because that’s who provides clean-up of the river,” said Peggy Mazyck, President and CEO of Visit Mercer County, PA. “They provide protection and preservation of the river, and their work is just so important to us being able to have recreation and being able to showcase the river.”

Cash prizes will be awarded on the day of the event and a post-challenge awards ceremony at the finish line. There will be music, food trucks, Guy’s Catering and vendors. There will also be a craft show happening during that time at the finish line.

The event is also a safe one. The West Salem Volunteer Fire Department, Jamestown Volunteer Fire Department, South Pymatuning Volunteer Fire Department, and the Clark Volunteer Fire Department will be on hand along with ham radio operators along the route. Each fire department will receive $750 from the Matt McConnell family for providing safety along the river.

Those who want to be part of the 30 Mile Challenge Competitive Class have until Thursday at noon to register online. Those wanting to participate in the Adventure Class 15 Mile Challenge can register up until 10 a.m. the day of the event. There is no day of registration for the 30-mile challenge.

The Lake To Lake Paddle Challenge is Saturday, August 26. For more information and to register, visit LakeToLakePaddle.com.