CHICAGO (WJW) – DJ Casper, the creator of the global dance anthem “Cha Cha Slide,” has passed away at the age of 58.

His wife confirmed the news to ABC 7 Chicago.

The Chicago native had been fighting cancer for several years, he told them.

In 2016, Casper learned that he was battling two types of cancer: renal and neuroendocrine, affecting his kidney and liver.

Recently, Casper shared his struggle with ABC7, revealing the cancer had made it difficult to eat, leading to his substantial weight loss.

Casper never anticipated the immense success of the “Cha Cha Slide,” he said.

It started as an aerobic exercise for his nephew at Bally’s.

On Monday, Casper’s wife, Kim, announced his passing, stating that he passed with loved ones by his side.

Casper expressed his hope that the “Cha Cha Slide” would forever remind people of the power of unity, community, and positivity.