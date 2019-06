A three-pillar statue will honor the Firestone family and all they have done for the community

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – A dedication ceremony was held in Firestone Park in Columbiana on Saturday.

The Columbiana Restoration Committee has been working for the past year to make improvements in the park.

Improvements were also made to Mirror Lake, making it deeper while adding new water features to the lake.