LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- Pondi’s Restaurant & Bar announced that their 2,600-square-foot expansion is about to be revealed.

Ohio Senator Mike Rulli will be on hand Monday to offer remarks, and The Lisbon Chamber of Commerce will conduct the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the back of the restaurant on State Route 45 in Lisbon.

Pondi’s Market will be offering steaks, sausage, soups, and other specialty items as well as a variety of prepared, semi-prepared, and retail items.

In a press release, Pondi’s said that carry-out orders from the restaurant and catering menu also will be picked up in the Market.

The ceremony starts at 2 p.m.