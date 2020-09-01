Census data shows local percentage of who has self-responded to count is higher than national average

The national self-response rate so far is 64.9%

(WYTV) – The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that a lot of people around the Youngstown area in Ohio and Pennsylvania have not self-responded to the census count.

The national self-response rate so far is 64.9%. Ohio and Pennsylvania are both above that at 69% and 67.7%.

Locally, Mercer County has the best self-response rate at 69.4%, followed by Trumbull County at 69.1%, Columbiana County at 67.5% and Mahoning County at 67.2%.

These numbers do not include data collected by in-person census takers.

When added in, the national rate increases to 82.4%. The total numbers locally are not available at this time.