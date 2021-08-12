Census 2020: Valley population dips, Ohio stays steady

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN and WJW) – The U.S. Census Bureau released initial data from the 2020 Census on Thursday.

This first release is aimed to allow states to begin their legislative redistricting process. A more user-friendly version of the data is coming at the end of September.

“Many counties within metro areas saw growth, especially those in the south and west. However, as we’ve been seeing in our annual population estimates, our nation is growing slower than it used to,” said Marc Perry, a senior demographer at the Census Bureau. “This decline is evident at the local level where around 52 percent of the counties in the United States saw their 2020 Census populations decrease from their 2010 Census populations.”

New York is still the largest city in America, Los Angeles is the largest county and The Villages in Florida is the fastest growing place.

The new Census numbers also show America had its first decline in the white population ever.

So, what did the statistics reveal locally?

Let’s start with the big number — the population of the United States is 331,449,281, an increase of 7.4 percent from the 2010 Census.

The population of the state of Ohio grew 2.3 percent in the last decade, from 11,536,751 to 11,799,448. The median household income for the state is $56,602 with about 13 percent of people in poverty.

So, Ohio is now the seventh-largest state and Pennsylvania is the fifth largest at 13,002,700 — an increase of 2.4 percent.

A little perspective here: the population of Texas went up 15.9 percent, North Dakota’s went up 15.8 percent and Florida’s went up 14.6 percent.

Locally, all of the five counties we cover lost population.

Mahoning County now has a population of 228,614. It lost about 10,209 people or 4.3 percent of its population in the last 10 years. Mahoning’s population peaked at 303,424 in 1970, which means the county has lost almost 25 percent of its people in the last 50 years.

Trumbull County now has 201,977 people, down 8,335 or 4 percent in the last 10 years — the least of any of our five counties. Trumbull peaked in 1980 at 241,863, losing 17 percent in 40 years.

Columbiana County is now at 101,877, down 5,964 or 5.5 percent, which, along with Lawrence County, Pennsylvania, has had the biggest decrease in our area. Columbiana County has lost a lot of people in the past 20 years — it was up to 112,075 in 2000, so it has gone down 9 percent in the last 20 years.

Over in Lawrence County, which is the smallest of our five local counties, the population is now 86,079. Lawrence lost 5,038 people in 10 years — a drop of 5.5 percent. Lawrence County’s population peaked at 112,965 in 1960 — so that’s a drop of 24 percent in 60 years.

Finally, Mercer County, Pennsylvania has 110,652 people, down 5,986 or 5.1 percent in the last 10 years. Mercer County’s population peaked in 1980 at 128,299. So in 40 years, it has dropped 14 percent.

Overall, we continue to lose people at large rates in our five counties.

Now, we’ll take a look at the populations of some of our cities. Most of them went down, though a couple did go up.

We’ll start with the city of Youngstown, which has long been the largest city in our area, but once again in the 2020 Census had a huge decrease in population. According to the Census numbers released on Thursday, Youngstown’s population is 60,068 — down 6,914 people or 10 percent in 10 years. Youngstown’s population peaked at 170,002 in 1930, which is now a loss of 64 percent of its population in 90 years.

Warren lost a lot of people too as it’s now below 40,000 for the first time since the 1920 Census. It’s now at 39,201 — a drop of 2,356 people since 2010, which is 6 percent. Warren’s population peaked at 63,494 in 1970, so that’s now a drop of 38 percent in 50 years.

We also have cities where populations have increased. Canfield now has 7,699 people, up 184 or 2.5 percent. In 1970, Canfield had 4,997 people, so there has been an increase of 54 percent in 50 years.

The city of Columbiana also gained people, now at 6,559, which is 175 more than 10 years ago — up 2.7 percent. In 1970, Columbiana was about the same size as Canfield at 4,959, which is now up 32 percent in 50 years.

Austintown Township lost 83 people — now at 29,594 — a drop of three-tenths of a percent.

Niles lost 823 people — now at 18,443 — down 5 percent.

Salem lost 891 people — now at 11,915 — down 3 percent.

Over in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, they picked up 10 people in 10 years, now at 16,230. In 1970, Hermitage was at 15,399, so they’re up 5 percent in the last 50 years.

Sharon, PA lost 891 people — now at 13,147 — down 6 percent.

New Castle, PA lost 1,347 people — now at 21,926 — down 5.8 percent.