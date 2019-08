(WYTV) – Dr. Christine Pasquarella, who works in pediatric gastroenterology at Akron Children’s Hospital, explains the difference between celiac disease and non-celiac gluten sensitivity, and how to recognize the symptoms for each.

She also discusses how both children and adults can be diagnosed and when you should talk to your doctor.

