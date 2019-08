(WYTV) – Dr. Christine Pasquarella, who works in pediatric gastroenterology at Akron Children’s Hospital, explains the dangers of cross-contamination when it comes to preparing and storing food for your family.

She also warns people to be mindful of cross-contamination when it comes to purchasing food at stores and from a manufacturing standpoint.

