Celebrity vulnerabilities pave way for others to seek help

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Many famous people have come forward recently saying they are seeing a therapist to help cope with stress.

Right now, between the coronavirus, election, and approaching holidays, some people are looking for help and turning to counseling.

Clinical phycologist Dr. Michael Stern explains that it helps when high-profile people admit to needing extra support.

“I think it’s becoming more acceptable when you hear well-known personalities indicate they’re finding a benefit from that,” Stern said.

Stern said we imitate the people we admire. He says to consider getting help when you feel sad and unmotivated for the things that usually motivated you.

“Maybe not looking forward to things that you once looked forward to, more pessimistic, more irritable,” he said.

Counseling could help you find solutions and coping strategies, even develop routines to make you feel less sad or depressed. The first step is finding a therapist for your situation.

“This is sort of like dating. Find someone who you feel like you connect with and have a rapport with,” Stern said.

From there, you may feel better just having someone listen to you. It may also take more work for the professional, but you will have to participate and be willing to put in the work.

“You might have to start rehearsing and practicing. Just like you are playing an instrument or develop new skills at a sport,” Stern said. “How you think and do and how you address issues. You are going to have to practice and work at them.”

If you’re feeling sad, depressed, and think counseling could benefit you, a good first step would be to talk with your doctor.