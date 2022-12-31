YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A reminder from police that celebratory gunfire is illegal within Youngstown.

Firing bullets into the air is extremely dangerous and can be deadly.

According to the CDC, bullets returning to the ground have enough speed to puncture the human skull.

Youngstown Police Capt. Jason Simon said they will have increased patrols out because of the holiday.

Last year, they reported hundreds of rounds.

“We have had cases in the past of folks getting his by gunfire inadvertently,” said Capt. Jason Simon. “Property damage is one thing and it’s very serious, but of course, taking someone’s life is another matter entirely.”

Police have technology that alerts them to gunfire within seconds. Simon said they will be investigating every gunfire call.

If caught, you could face a misdemeanor or a felony if someone is injured or killed.