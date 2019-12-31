Celebrating the new year with traditional foods

Catullo Prime Meats goes through about 500 pounds of pork, about 600 pounds of kielbasa and about 400 pounds of sauerkraut

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Most major holidays include traditional meals, and there’s some good reasons for what people are picking to eat to kick off the new year.

“At this time of the year, people are coming in for pork, pork roast, pork loins, pork crown roast,” said Rebecca Howard, store manager of Catullo Prime Meats in Boardman.

Howard said all of the pork is due to a Pennsylvania Dutch tradition.

“Pork brings good luck for the new year. It is based on the fact that a pig routes forward and doesn’t look behind. So, it’s facing the new year with a forward direction,” Howard said.

Another traditional food is sauerkraut.

“The shreds of the cabbage represent living a long life and the green color represents money or prosperity,” Howard said.

Catullo Prime Meats goes through about 500 pounds of pork, about 600 pounds of kielbasa and about 400 pounds of sauerkraut for the holiday.

This gives the kitchen a big workout.

“Today is the kitchen’s busiest day. A lot of people are picking it up hot right around the time that we close to take it to their families or to where they’re celebrating at,” said head chef David Gallaugher.

In the same plaza is Classic Bakery, which offers a sweet tooth option.

“We do a lot of cakes this time of year. Families are getting together after the holidays, maybe they’re in town for the first time,” said Christine Neff, retail manager at Classic Bakery.

Between the sugar cookies, different cakes and the famous “chocolate log,” there’s a number of options to choose from. Neff said customers make the bakery a seasonal stop.

“It’s Youngstown. It’s the tradition. We are going for cookies and cakes and we’ve been in the community for a long time. Some of it is because of the long standing we’ve had in the community,” said Neff.