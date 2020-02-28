Celebrating Greek culture with Food and Wine Festival in Campbell

The event lasts through Sunday, they will be open daily from noon to 9 p.m.

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – The Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church is celebrating culture and cuisine at the Greek Food and Wine Festival this weekend.

Organizers with the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church said the festival is a great way to have fun and help with the operating costs for the church.

They said a lot of people come back year after year.

“All our Greek food with our authentic recipes, we have our pastry booth, we have people that will be making crepes, we have a wine booth, wine tasting and you can buy bottles of wine. There’s a kids’ corner where we can entertain the children with games and crafts, and this year we are featuring a Chinese Auction with a lot of beautiful, nice gifts,” said Irene Kalouris.

