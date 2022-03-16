(WKBN) — St. Patrick’s Day celebrations will commence Thursday, and as one of the biggest drinking holidays of the year, it comes with some reminders to celebrate responsibly.

St. Patrick’s Day is an international holiday celebrated by many, and with more places back open since the start of the pandemic this year’s celebrations may be met with even more excitement as people are ready to socialize again.

“A lot of us really want to get back into that and we know St. Patrick’s Day historically has been a really big holiday around people coming together, going out, doing things,” said licensed therapist and clinical researcher Angela Phillips.

But this can lead to an unusually high number of people operating vehicles while intoxicated.

“In 2020, over one-third of the crashes in the United States were alcohol-related during that holiday period,” said Canfield Police Assistant Chief Scott Weamer. This is according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Weamer said the administration looks from 6 p.m. the night before St. Patrick’s Day until 6 a.m. the day after.

From 2016 to 2020, 287 people lost their lives in alcohol-related crashes during that St Patrick’s Day Period across the country.

Before you think about getting behind the wheel think about the impact your impaired decisions can have not only on yourself but those around you.

OVI’s can be costly between attorney fees, court costs and fines, but the impact on the larger community can be even more costly.

“Let’s not lose sight of the families, how they’re affected by losing a loved one. You can’t measure things like that, so it goes much more than what you’re gonna have to pay an attorney to help you through an OVI arrest,” said Weamer.

Weamer said there will be extra officers out patrolling the roads over the next few days, and their goal isn’t to arrest impaired drivers — it’s to keep the roads safe.

“As an OVI task force, we’re going to be pretty active during this St. Patrick’s Day and extend into the weekend. We do have a sobriety checkpoint planned,” said Weamer.