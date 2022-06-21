POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Two days of fun are happening this weekend in Poland near the town hall.

Celebrate Poland starts Friday evening and continues into Saturday. There will be plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Disco Inferno will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Cortland Field Stage.

Attendees will have 17-19 food vendors to choose from, and the classic parade and fireworks will be a part of the weekend of fun as well.

“The parade is at six o’clock Saturday which that’s a change because typically it was on Friday so if you’re coming for the parade just make sure to bring your chairs, your blankets and stay for the fireworks,” said President Cindy Best. “Each year we try to add something. This year is going to be different because we also added a Fall Fest in October. One day. Short version. No fireworks. But just a nice fall event for everybody.”

Information on the fun-filled weekend can be found on Celebrate Poland Ohio Facebook page.

The first event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Friday with the Strawberry Festival.