POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — A beloved Poland event is retuning for its 17th year in June.

Celebrate Poland’s two days of fun will take place at the end of June near the village’s town hall.

Youngstown’s Houseband will be performing on Friday, June 23, and there will be bounce houses and food vendors.

Saturday will start with the “Chalk the Walk” event, where kids and adults get judged on their sidewalk drawings.

This year, instead of hosting “Poland Idol,” which will be pushed to the fall event, the fire department is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

There will be a parade at noon on Saturday, a bakeoff and fireworks that night to close out the event.

“At the end of Saturday night, when the fireworks are ready, and I get up and I look at the crowd and I see the families bonding and the neighbors bonding — it’s just the best feeling,” said Cindy Best, president of the organization committee.

Best said organizers estimate it’ll cost about $45,000 to put on the event. With the current economy, donations are down and expenses are up.

Those interested in donating can do so at the event’s website or Facebook page.