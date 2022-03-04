YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the concerns we’ve heard about why people don’t want to get the vaccine has to do with pregnancy.

There was concern from women who are pregnant or trying to get pregnant that getting the vaccine could cause infertility or in some other way harm the baby. But a recent study from the CDC found that getting the vaccine can actually help the child.

We spoke with a specialist on high-risk pregnancies from Akron Children’s Hospital to learn more.

Having a baby can be a dangerous time for any expecting mother, but catching COVID-19 can cause serious problems for both baby and mother.

“It might increase the risk for preterm delivery, C-section in certain cases because the mom is sick, the baby could die,” said Dr. Aziz Saleh, maternal fetal medicine.

Dr. Saleh specializes in high-risk pregnancies and says he absolutely recommends pregnant women getting the vaccine and booster shots.

“COVID creates two problems: it deteriorates the mother’s general health and then it can create blood clots in the circulation. If you have a lot of blood clots in the placenta, it can give you preterm labor,” Dr. Saleh said.

According to the CDC, pregnant women who got the vaccine tended to have healthier babies when they were born.

“That antibody crosses to the baby so it’s basically a double benefit for a pregnant mother to be protected. It’s a severe disease and at the same time you get protection for the baby,” Dr. Saleh said.

On average, newborns six months and younger are 60 percent less likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 if their mother is vaccinated.

The CDC’s study did not include data on the booster but Dr. Saleh recommends getting it.

As for the social media rumor that the vaccine can cause infertility?

“There is no proof of that,” Dr. Saleh said.