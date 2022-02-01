CDC concerned over bats with rabies

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN)- The CDC reported an increase in the number of rabies and the number of people who died last year in the US.

Five people died last year, the highest number reported in a decade. Three people, including a child, died from rabies linked to a bat.

That might not seem like a high number, but it’s the highest reported in a decade. So health officials are urging people to be careful and take the proper steps if you think you’ve been exposed

A woman in Sharon just recently found this bat in her home. She said it was on the moving kind of sluggishly and acting strange. So they put it in a bucket and put it outside.

She ended up looking it up and saw that it was possibly an endangered bat and went back and put it in a container and called the game warden. The game warden came and got it and tested it for rabies and it came back positive.

When she found that out, she said her heart dropped because she’s been through this before.

“My heart just dropped because it reminded me when I was younger when I got bit by a sewer rat. so I know how the whole routine about the rabies thing goes. I didn’t want to go through that again or put my children through that either,” Bonnie Wilson said.

Luckily, no one handled it directly. She took her pets to the vet and her kids are ok too. The CDC is warning people to be careful though after recent rabies cases.

I spoke with the wildlife management supervisor with the Pennsylvania Game Commission who says there are two types of rabies to look out for:

There’s the rabid kind, where the animal is showing aggressive symptoms. And the dumb kind, not moving, acting disoriented and could be salivating.

He says it’s very common for bats to have rabies, but most of the time they don’t show symptoms.

As for humans, he says a person developing rabies is uncommon, but could be life threatening if it’s not treated right away.

“Rabies is almost always fatal and if you start to exhibit symptoms, you can count on one hand probably the number of people who have survived rabies once they develop symptoms,” said Roger Coup of the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Coup says if you are exposed or think you may have been bitten then to contact your doctor right away.

If you do find a bat in your house and it’s acting normal, he says to open a window, shut the door and let the bat try and leave on its own.

If it’s not or if it’s acting strange then try capturing it safely. Don’t handle it directly and contact the game commission. The game commission says it will always test a bat for rabies if it’s found in someone’s home.