SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Fire investigators are still working to find the cause of a blaze last Friday evening that extensively damaged a historic house in Sharon.

Crews found flames and smoke coming from third-floor windows and the attic when they arrived at the house on E. State Street.

No one was there at the time but we’re told a tenant had been renting a third-floor apartment, where the fire started.

“You know, we do know that the kitchen is our area of origin, the fire started in the kitchen. But at this point, there’s still a lot to review and examine to see if we can come up with an exact cause,” said Sharon Fire Chief Bob Fiscus.

Although firefighters will be working with the owner’s insurance company to come up with a damage estimate, the chief thinks it could be around $150,000.