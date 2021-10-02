Cats found in deplorable Niles home doing OK; animal rescue asking for donations

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – On Friday, the Animal Welfare League was called to a home on Vienna Avenue. Upwards of 20 cats ranging from roughly a few months old to 4 years old were found in the house.

The conditions were deplorable. Agents said there was animal urine and feces inside and outside of the home and a strong odor was coming from the house.

Despite these conditions, the cats all seem to be OK.

“Fortunately, they were all doing pretty well. We have a couple that have some skin infections and missing hair and things like that, but overall we didn’t have anybody that was, you know, actively dying or anything like that. So that was, that was good,” said Lori Shandor, director of the Animal Welfare League.

Each cat is still going to need some treatment to be ready for adoption.

The Animal Welfare League is asking for donations to help with those costs. You can either donate on their Facebook page, go online to their website or give them a call at 330-539-5300.

It may be a few weeks before these cats are ready to be re-homed. If you are interested in adopting, you can find updated information with the Animal Welfare League online.