YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Catholics are not the only people celebrating Ash Wednesday

St. John’s Episcopal Church in Youngstown was hosting people, drive up style. Folks could also walk up if they wanted.

The church director said that there isn’t much of a difference with Ash Wednesday between Catholics and Episcopalians.

“We all celebrate and we all sin and we are all one people,” said church director Gayle Catinella.

The drive thru ashes are over, but they will have a mass Wednesday at 7 p.m.